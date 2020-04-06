And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. — Romans 8:28
I don't know what the situation will be when you read this article. As I write, the coronavirus epidemic has taken center stage in all areas of life. How long will this last? How much worse will this get? I don't know. You and I can only try to keep up with the latest information and adapt our lives accordingly.
Now, here is what you and I do know; the single most important event in the entire history of the creation happened one Sunday a couple of thousand years ago. Jesus of Nazareth, having been publicly put to death by crucifixion and his corpse sealed in a tomb the previous Friday, showed himself to be very much alive, resurrected from the dead; just like he said that he would!
This demonstrated, to both believers and unbelievers alike, that Jesus is the Christ, God in the flesh, who has defeated death and Satan, rescued all humanity from eternal damnation, and has made peace with God for us. From now until Jesus' return on Judgment Day, all who repent of sin and believe that Jesus Christ's atoning work has redeemed them, is saved from the wrath of God.
I don't know what the situation will be when you read this article; but because of that one Sunday, so very long ago, I do know that God loves you, that he has your welfare in mind, and that he is in control. Suffering and death, from viruses or whatever else, are the mark of this fallen world. Because of Jesus, death for the Christian has lost its sting.