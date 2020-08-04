It’s now been 10 weeks since the George Floyd killing galvanized nationwide revulsion over what appeared to be racially motivated police brutality. In short order, there emerged public consensus that our nation suffers from "systemic racism" (albeit undefined) that only "fundamental change" can eradicate.
In those 10 weeks there has been a dizzying barrage of actions and reactions, all happening very fast and following no coherent path. It is much too soon to draw any solid conclusions about long-term progress – but not too soon to step back, gain a bit of perspective and see just how that fundamental change is coming along.
The unquestioned good news is the newfound public consciousness, prompted by the widespread and deep-seated anger bubbling to the surface for all to see. No doubt, many who not long ago felt that everything is fine from a racial justice standpoint now understand that everything is not fine.
Beyond that, it’s not an encouraging picture. Consider all that’s happened:
1. Anarchy. From the start, genuinely peaceful protest has had to share the stage with rioting, arson, looting, violence, and destruction of public and private property. It’s still going on in some cities, with nightly rampages that have no obvious connection to social justice, undermining the legitimate message of peaceful protest.
2. Abandoning our police. The brutality evident in the George Floyd video has tarred police officers everywhere. Police are now widely despised, despite hard statistical data showing that such abuses are very rare, an aberration with no obvious link to racial bias.
Black Lives Matter – the organization, not the principle – started as a group of stridently anti-police (“fry ‘em like bacon”) activists. They are now working to change their image, but their demand to defund police is dangerous and has already been adopted in some municipalities. Moreover, police officers now understand that whatever actions they take in the line of duty, even under severe duress, will be judged harshly. Their instinctive defense is to steer clear of volatile situations – the Ferguson effect – leaving those in high crime areas more vulnerable than ever.
3. Rewriting American history. Angry, unthinking mobs have defaced and destroyed statues and memorials coast to coast. They first targeted Confederate symbols and then shifted to iconic American heroes including Washington, Jefferson and others, on the premise that these giants of history – who gave birth to and nurtured this great country – do not measure up to today’s supposedly superior ethical standards.
Woke bureaucracies are now finishing the job. For example, in a display of breathtaking lack of perspective, Chicago – a city rocked by skyrocketing violence (406 shootings last weekend) – recently announced with pride that it had removed from public spaces the last remaining statues of Christopher Columbus.
It doesn’t stop with statues. Sports team names, school names, building names and street names are now falling right and left.
This is all virtue signaling, the safe space of bureaucrats and politicians. Instead of attacking real issues, they’re going after America’s past, knowing that it can’t answer back. It achieves nothing for social justice today and has no logical end point.
4. Tolerating disrespect for our flag and anthem. We regularly see televised footage of protesters burning American flags and attacking those who carry them. In some places, American flags are now considered too controversial for public display.
Four years ago, then pro-football player Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem, because he “will not show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." For all the revisionist justification of his decision to sit or kneel while the anthem is playing, it is by his own definition an expression of disrespect. Suddenly, refusing to stand for the anthem has been reinvented by professional athletes and their leagues as respectful behavior. It’s not.
America has recommitted to racial justice, and that’s great. But many actions so far have been counterproductive and divisive, seeding more acrimony among Americans, not less. Demonizing police, diminishing their ability to protect citizens in high crime areas, tolerating violence and arson – these are no help to a society already struggling to mend fences. Doing battle with inanimate statues and renaming football teams won’t help either. If the objective is healing, we’re off to a bad start.
Our country was founded at a time when slavery was endemic worldwide. Since then we have taken major steps to stamp out injustice; it’s a work in progress, with constant improvement. Continuing on that path – not "fundamental change" – will bring us home.