When I turn on my computer, I get the following message on the screen: “April is Earth Month. Celebrate by repurposing your old things to make something new.” Boy, that could not be more appropriate for this year. People all over Earth are practicing this directive in a multitude of ways; tangible and intangible. For example, we are learning how to make masks from old T-shirts and how to maintain relationships through various social media formats. This article usually focuses on litter reduction, but today will expand on this theme to include recycling and repurposing.
Indeed, April celebrates Earth Month, Earth Day and Arbor Day. Although activities are curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic; there are still opportunities available to practice good stewardship of our planet and its natural resources.
This is an opportune time for families to improve the environment and beautify their own yards. Whether it is a clean-up project or one of planting flowers, it is a great time to appreciate nature and to teach youngsters how to protect and care for the environment. Perhaps old patio furniture may be cleaned, repaired and repainted rather than going to a landfill. Perhaps extra bulbs, seeds, cuttings or flowerpots may be shared with family or friends (observing social distancing). Old newspapers can be repurposed for several things including cleaning windows with vinegar water, serve as paint drop cloths, smother weeds, use for packing material, kids’ crafts, shoe deodorizers and more.
Our more flexible schedules these days may allow for learning about various conservation programs and organizations. Readers may wish to explore the following websites for great information:
KEEP AMERICA BEAUTIFUL (KAB) is a nonprofit organization to educate people to improve and beautify their environments. Impressive data can be found at kab.org.
THE GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP is an effort under KAB which has been held every spring for the last 22 years. This program prompts individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environments by participating in various grassroots community service projects. It usually runs from March 19 to June 20 but, has been postponed for 2020. More details can be found online.
EARTH DAY has been educating and advocating a worldwide environmental movement for 50 years. Its slogan is “Earth Day is Every Day and Any Where You Are.” On April 22 digital events are scheduled due to COVID-19. Visit earthday.org for information about its history and impact.
The first Arbor day is attributed to being held in Spain in 1594. In the U.S., it was celebrated in Nebraska on April 16, 1872 with an estimated 1 million trees planted across the state. This now global program has helped conservation with the planting of more than 350 million trees to clean the air, protect drinking water and improve beauty and health of environment. Arbor Day falls on April 24. To learn more about this worldwide effort and how you may be able to get free trees, just google Arbor Day.
The director and the board of KEEP AIKEN COUNTY BEAUTIFUL (KACB) continue to work behind the scenes to combat litter by researching and writing grants, as well as updating policies, programs and events. Check out the website at aikencountysc.gov/KACB.
TERRA CYCLE is a relatively new and very innovative organization addressing a broad approach to accomplish zero waste. TerraCycle was created and is based in New Jersey and promotes its aim to "recycle everything" through a variety of programs. For very creative and positive ideas, visit terracycle.com.
As always, the following numbers are given to help people report litter and litterbugs. Although traveling is discouraged at this time, you are encouraged to save these numbers in your phone or cut them out and keep in a handy place for quick reference. In the City of Aiken, call 803-642-7620. In the County call 803-502-9000 ext. 3794. The Palmetto Pride Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. Calls to these numbers are anonymous, but a request will be made for some details. Please make the calls only when safe to do so.