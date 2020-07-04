Happy (belated) Independence Day!
Our nation was founded nearly 250 years ago. We’ve been through a lot during those years: wars, pandemics and social upheaval, to name a few.
The novel coronavirus pandemic and protests against racial injustice in the past few months have really challenged us. But I’m confident we’ll get through it and, I hope, come out of it stronger and wiser.
I know some naysayers are questioning what is going on in this country on a variety of fronts. And, yes, it’s true we have some issues to resolve.
But there’s no other place I’d rather be than the good ol’ United States of America.
When I woke up yesterday morning on the Fourth of July, I was truly free. I’ve lived my whole adult life that way: free to choose where I live, to pursue a career, to worship at the church of my choice, to vote (for more than three decades now) in elections. When I was younger, my parents had those freedoms and made choices for me.
A lot of people in this world don’t enjoy those same freedoms.
I watched the special called meeting of the Aiken City Council on Thursday, and it made me feel good to see the Pledge of Allegiance observed. I feel the same way when I hear “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
When I drive through my neighborhood, and other parts of Aiken, I’m happy to see Old Glory flying proudly.
I might not agree with what the bumper sticker on the back of your car says, but I’m glad we live in a country where we can freely express our thoughts and beliefs.
This Fourth of July weekend has been different for many. Health experts asked us to wear face masks and not gather in large groups in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. I guess we’ll know soon enough if South Carolinians took those recommendations seriously.
There’s no baseball this weekend, at least not at the highest level, for the first time in decades. At least we can look forward to the planned return of MLB later this month.
Fireworks shows and events were canceled across the country, but that didn’t stop individuals from putting on their own displays. I planned to watch “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS, the patriotic show from Washington, D.C., as I do most every year.
One tradition that didn’t stop was the consumption of barbecue. I know I enjoyed multiple plates from my favorite establishment. It seemed that folks all over the area were stocking up on pulled pork, hush puppies and various side dishes.
Yes, even in these difficult times, I can see “what so proudly we hailed.” And I can say a resounding yes to the final verse of our national anthem: “Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
Thanks for reading.