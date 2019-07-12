The old saying is "The truth will set you free."
Unless it's the Apollo 11 Moon landing, of course.
Here we are 50 years later and there's still doubters who think the whole Moon thing is a hoax. There are books written, conspiracies thrown out, truthers trying to point to possible mistakes in photos.
They point out so many mistakes in photographs it totals more than the amount of mistakes in the movie, "Apocalypse Now," which has 559 faux pas in it, the most of any movie made.
Both "Apocalypse Now" and the Moon landing are set in the year 1969. Coincidence? Maybe 1969 was a faux pas; maybe the whole year never happened.
Ask someone who went to Woodstock in 1969 – everyone who was between the ages of 18 and 30 at that time was at Woodstock; they all claim they were. So the year happened.
This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing and Neil Armstrong's first step on the Moon followed by Buzz Aldrin. And look to the Aiken Standard as we will have something special around the Moon landing and a local connection.
They did land on the Moon, they walked on the Moon, they planted the U.S. flag on the Moon. I'm a big believer in it.
The Associated Press points to facts that disprove those who claim its a hoax.
Many claim the flag they planted looks like it's flapping in the wind, when there is no wind on the Moon. The AP says it's a rod, sewn in to the end of the flag to make it look that way.
At the Kennedy Space Center near Cocoa Beach, Florida, I've seen a model of the same flag indoors – it looks the same as the one on the Moon. Besides, anyone think that, with the U.S. beating the Soviets to the Moon, we wouldn't find a way to make sure we display the stars and stripes?
This is a good one: The claim is there are no stars in the photos where we see Armstrong or Aldrin. The AP says faster than normal shutter speeds were used.
This is NASA; you think ol' Buzz had a Polaroid he bought at the Merritt Island Zayre's? Sure, and in other top-secret photos we didn't see he was wearing flip-flops, Bermuda shorts and one of those straw bucket hats with sunglasses built into the brim. Well, it was bright on the Moon and they were at the Sea of Tranquility.
The first year I lived in Florida after moving from Chicago, I was a kid – a small one at that – but I remember running into the back yard of the house we were building to look to the north and seeing Apollo 15 rise in the sky 192 miles away. You could see the trail of smoke coming from the Saturn V rocket even at that distance.
When the shuttle started its missions in the '80s and I had moved to Central Florida, I saw the launches – especially the majesty of a night launch where the whole sky "lit up" and then just about 50 miles away you could actually see the fire coming from the boosters.
Those rockets went somewhere and I, for one, have no doubt the U.S. landed and walked on the moon.
Oh, and even though I didn't go to Woodstock, 1969 did indeed happen.