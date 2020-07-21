The virus is back in force, with thousands of new cases reported daily. Is this the long-feared second wave, or are we still losing the first? Does it matter?
We can question the accuracy and meaning of the mountains of accumulating COVID-19 data, but there’s no mistaking the huge impact it is having on our lives. Our economy is struggling, and unemployment remains sky high. We thought we had the upper hand and we expected that this all would be in the rearview mirror by now – but the virus is muscling its way back into the picture. Now we’re retrenching, more restrictions are coming down, fall sports (football!) are in jeopardy, and there is national anxiety and angry debate about schools reopening.
Once again, we’re on the back foot.
COVID-19 would be a mega-challenge in the best of times. But in 2020, a year mired in controversy and turmoil for so many reasons, politics and partisanship have severely hampered our nation’s response. There should be nothing at all political about a sub-microscopic virus that threatens the entire planet, including every American – but this is an election year and we’ve allowed politics to come into play at every step. In a battle for our lives, we have chosen to fight with one hand tied behind our backs.
The picture remains murky, but allow me to offer a few perspective points that just might help us navigate our way – together – through the COVID-19 minefield:
1. COVID-19 is a brand new threat that hit the world like a ton of bricks. As yet, no one knows all the answers. Conventional wisdom tells us to trust the science and heed the health experts, but the hard reality is that we are still steep on the learning curve. Scientific opinions are all over the lot and expert advice is actually educated guessing.
The virus has invaded every state in the Union and over 200 countries worldwide. The variation in experiences and outcomes is, in many respects, baffling. The recommended protective actions – hand washing, social distancing, masks – obviously help, but how much? Why have some areas been hammered and others barely touched? Did the actions taken by authorities in some regions flatten the curve – or did it flatten itself as the disease ran its course? Did we act too aggressively or too timidly? Why is it that health outcomes in Sweden, with its minimal restrictions, were comparable to those of neighboring European countries that took extreme measures?
My guess is that it will take years before we sift through all of the data, examine all the variables and fully understand what worked and what didn’t.
2. Given our still formative understanding of the virus, the political blame game is nonsensical. We could blame the president for the U.S.’s disproportionate death rate (25% of fatalities among 4% of world population); or we could blame New York’s Governor Cuomo for a higher per-capita death rate than any other country on Earth. Yet both have been dealing with a barrage of real-time threats, demanding fast action with inadequate knowledge and tools.
Economic recovery is not an on-off proposition. It is an iterative series of cautious steps forward, followed by adjustments as needed. Deriding any governor for opening “too soon” is meaningless.
3. The virus is not going away soon. Development and widespread deployment of a vaccine is a year away at best, possibly much longer. There is no zero-risk course of action.
4. As frightening as it is, this virus is no bubonic plague. In the U.S., so far, the virus has claimed 143,054 lives, about one-third as many who die annually of heart disease. Nine out of 10 victims were either elderly (75 or older) or infirm. The risk to school-aged children is diminishingly low. COVID-19 is mean but manageable.
So, what now? We don’t panic. We use our heads. We stay positive. We follow the rules, until the rules change – and then we follow the new rules. Yes, the constant changes are frustrating, but success requires flexibility to adapt to emerging information and changed conditions.
Most of all, we pull together – by taking personal responsibility for our own actions and full consideration of all those around us. And – media, and politicians, are you listening? – we ditch the politics. Election day will be here soon enough, with a clear difference between candidates and plenty of issues to consider in deciding how to vote.
In the meantime, let’s fight our common enemy with common purpose and common effort.