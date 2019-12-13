Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is upon us.
From the Blessing of the Hounds, the beauty of Hopelands, the traditional lighting of Aiken’s Christmas tree and the gift of Aiken’s choral and symphonic offerings, all our senses are queued to the most wonderful time of the year. Even those exhausted by shopping demands and holiday receptions still feel a prick on the heart when they think of Zuzu’s petals and the old Bailey Building and Loan in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
For some in our community, the idea that every man who has friends is wealthy is still a foreign concept. Even when hearts are full of love, knowing that local children are in need prompts us all to find more ways to give.
Aiken is a generous community. It is close to impossible to comprehensively report on all the many clubs, civic groups, churches, nonprofit centers, volunteers and the hours they give back attempting to quell the need.
In the throes of the festivities, we continue to read national reports on the financial demands on young families and how, despite the low unemployment rate, many struggle with earning enough to meet the minimum needs of their families.
It’s happening in Aiken County, too.
Unfortunately, it’s become common and almost expected that teachers bear the burden of meeting some of the children’s basic needs. From winter coats, shoes, toiletries, eye wear and dental care, unmet needs serve as distractions and hindrances that keep children from learning.
The Community Christmas Card fund was created three years ago to alleviate some of the financial burdens that society has unwittingly placed on our teachers. Over the last two years, Aiken County’s school teachers, who are often the first to recognize these needs that are diverting children’s attention away from schoolwork, have had immediate access to this fund throughout the year.
The goal is twofold; help the children and help the teachers. Studies show that over the span of their career, educators spend the equivalent of one year of their salary on school supplies and items for their students like those covered by the Community Christmas Card fund for Aiken County Students.
Last year, our readers donated $5,150 and 100% was given to the Aiken County School District for this fund. Considering the needs of our school children and the value we place on education, we hope you’ll considering contributing this year. It’s simple. Mail or bring your donation to the Aiken Standard office at 326 Rutland Drive N.W., Aiken SC 29801 or donate online at aikenstandard/donate. The deadline is today.
In the Christmas Day edition of the Aiken Standard, we will print the name of each contributor who donates a minimum of $1. We encourage our readers to contribute and sign their name to this virtual Christmas card to our Aiken County students and bless them all year long.