A friend recently approached me after church and showed me a clipping from the paper about her two boys.
She said she had received numerous copies of the Aiken Standard, and was grateful that we published it.
There’s an expression that as long as parents and grandparents have refrigerators, newspapers will continue to exist. That’s the perfect place to exhibit clippings, and I tend to agree with that sentiment.
Speaking of clippings, let me take you back to 1984. The year, not the famous book of that name, was important to me.
That was when I began my journalism career, and it’s a football season that I look back on with fondness.
I began my freshman year at USC Aiken in the fall of 1983, and my adviser, Ernestine Law, parlayed my love of sports into writing for the student newspaper. Fast forward a few months, into early 1984, and she had set me up with the Aiken Standard to be a sports stringer.
That first byline from a high school basketball game was the start of my career. Before long I was covering all sorts of things for the Standard, and in those pre-internet days my mom had started a scrapbook with clippings of my articles. By late summer, Sports Editor Sheryl McAlister had even offered to perhaps let me go to Columbia to cover a University of South Carolina football game.
Looking at the schedule, one game jumped out at me: Florida State on Nov. 10. The Seminoles were a program on the rise and, like the Gamecocks, were an independent program and played teams from all over the country. The Gamecocks had floundered the past couple of seasons, and weren’t expected to do much in Joe Morrison’s second season.
Then a funny thing happened. The Gamecocks started to win each week, and I started collecting all the articles written about the team.
It was almost like a Hollywood script: South Carolina would fall behind early, then quarterback Mike Hold would come off the bench and lead the team to victory. The team called its defense the “Fire Ants” because of how they swarmed to the ball each play.
By early November, South Carolina was 8-0 and had risen to No. 5 in the country. Next up was a showdown at home against Florida State, which was ranked No. 11. It would be the biggest game in program history.
That’s when I reminded my boss about her earlier promise to send me to Columbia, but that game was too big for a part-time stringer to cover. I settled to watch it on TV, and ABC had selected it for its national game of the week.
Putting my disappointment aside, I watched as South Carolina opened up a 10-point halftime lead. Then Raynard Brown returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown, and the Gamecocks cruised to a 38-26 victory.
The win catapulted them to No. 2 in the country, and all they would need were victories at Navy and archrival Clemson to cap a perfect regular season. An elusive national title was in the Gamecocks’ grasp.
Then it all came crashing down with the infamous loss to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. I remember listening to that game on the radio, not believing the words of Bob Fulton. With the loss, South Carolina missed out on a chance at No. 1, a bid to the Orange Bowl and a big payout.
But there was no time to wallow. Clemson, led by Aiken native William “Refrigerator” Perry, was up next.
I did manage to make it to that game, but not as a sports writer. A high school classmate set me up with a ticket in the Clemson student section, and I watched as South Carolina overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat the orange-clad Tigers, 22-21, in the most thrilling game I’ve ever seen.
Thirty-five years later, that South Carolina team still holds a special place in my heart. I’ve gone on to cover the Gamecocks off and on for more than three decades, and my journalism career recently brought me back to where it all started: the Aiken Standard.
My mom quit cutting out my articles a long time ago (too many to keep up with, and they’re available on the internet), but I’ve still got those early scrapbooks. And I’ve also got the clippings from the ’84 Gamecocks. They’re not on the refrigerator, but I display them on a bulletin board in my home.
Thanks for reading, and keep on clipping.