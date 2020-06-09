Slowly but surely, freedom of speech – a hallmark of American culture, guaranteed in the Constitution – is slipping away. It will no doubt remain firmly lodged in the Constitution, but in public discourse on Main Street it’s going away.
It’s been slipping for a while. Over the past few years, before coronavirus fears and racial justice unrest, free speech has been pushed aside in universities across the country by violent protesters trying – and often succeeding – to shut down conservative speakers on campus.
Trampling free speech was perplexing to some of the old fogies (often the ones paying the tuition bills) as it got tangled up with other trendy directions in higher education like providing safe spaces to protect students from microaggressions. But for the most part, we’ve just grumbled about it, scratching our heads as to why pampered kids in very posh schools would turn to angry protest and window smashing as means to prevent ideas with which they disagree – presented in lectures they don’t have to attend – from contaminating the campus air.
We should have objected more strenuously. It’s getting worse. The angry exclamation “You can’t say that!” is becoming all too familiar.
In today’s anguished debate about racism, compounded by election year politics, every disagreement seems to morph into fierce argument. The words we use in those arguments, even if benign and reasonable, are viewed as weapons, offensive by nature. The wrong (i.e., disagreeable) words are considered a form of violence and even silence (failure to use the right words) can be considered violence.
The Sacramento Kings' longtime broadcaster Grant Napear was fired last week for tweeting “All lives matter…every single one.” That simple, positive and inclusive sentence has now been deemed racist on the basis that it somehow implies that black lives matter less than other lives.
Sorry, Grant. You just can’t say that.
Another example in the sports world: NFL all-star quarterback Drew Brees stated that while he supports his fellow players’ concerns about racial injustice, he will not be kneeling during the national anthem. The pros and cons of using the anthem as a backdrop for protest has been the subject of legitimate, energized debate since it was initiated by Colin Kaepernick three years ago.
No longer. Drew, you can’t say that. The blowback was fierce. Brees retreated quickly, walked back his comment and now promises to behave in a more compliant way.
Even in my own columns on current events, I am finding that writing about racial justice comes with its own rules about what can be said and what cannot. Statistics – real numbers, tabulating real facts – are themselves considered racist if they happen to challenge the widely accepted narrative about systemic racism in the United States.
In his brilliantly prescient novel “1984,” George Orwell invented a dystopian, totalitarian civilization called Oceania. The actual year 1984 came and went without Orwell’s nightmarish vision coming true, but some of Oceania’s more chilling practices are now surfacing. Notable among them is “newspeak,” a fictional government policy of mandating the public use of prescribed language as a means of controlling public thought.
It works like this: If the Washington Post Sunday edition carries five major articles about the previous day’s mayhem (as it did 10 days ago) and the word “riot” is never used, maybe its readers won’t think it was all that bad. And in fact, Time magazine this week explained in detail why the word “riot,” however accurate, should not be used in describing what we all saw.
Social media giants Twitter and Facebook both began as wide-open platforms for free public communication. But recently Twitter decided that President Trump’s words incite division and they now they insert warnings and supplementary “context” to protect their readers (while somehow ignoring the cesspool of other angry, divisive messages commonly posted on that site). Facebook is holding out, although under immense pressure, so far choosing not to be the arbiter of truth and civility.
Our news outlets and social media are private entities, not government, and people are free to access them or not. But in this digital age, their ability to influence hundreds of millions of minds – and votes – is very real. It’s a slippery slope.
Open unfiltered communication is our only means of grappling with the confounding issues of today. It is no surprise that the Founding Fathers made that the very first right of American citizens, as enumerated in the Constitution’s Bill of Rights. If we allow government, private corporations or popular culture to take that away, "1984" is right around the corner.