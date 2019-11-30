There are two types of people in this world.
Those who decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving, and those who are purists and insist on waiting until after turkey day gets its due.
I tend to fall in the first category. To me, Thanksgiving is like Halloween – a one-day affair that doesn’t need separate decorations. Eat the candy, eat the turkey and be done with it. And I’ve been reading in these very pages for weeks, it seems, about all of the wonderful Christmas activities our fair city has to offer.
My better half, though, doesn’t agree. My argument that Thanksgiving was extremely late this year fell on deaf ears.
She did let me to bring down the Christmas decorations from the attic a couple of weeks early, but all they did was sit in a guest bedroom and taunt me every time I walked down the hallway.
She did allow two minor concessions. Because we purchased some new furniture for our den/living room, we had to experiment with where to locate the Christmas tree. Unfortunately, there isn’t enough space in the usual area, so we compromised and found a niche in the adjoining dining room area. We had the tree up a week before Thanksgiving, and I would plug it in each night to “test the lights.” A delivery driver even complimented me one night on how pretty our tree looked.
I’ve never been one to do much outside decorating, but thanks to the generosity of my sister (guess which side she favors) I inherited a pair of decorative reindeer this year. Again, under the guise of testing them, I was able to install them a week ago and they proudly graze on our front lawn each night. I keep waiting for a real deer to disturb them, but apparently Bambi and Co. are in favor of pre-Thanksgiving decorating. At least that’s what I keep telling myself.
After attending Sunday morning Mass last week, my wife insisted on buying the Christmas ornaments sold in the church store. Surely, I said, this was a sign that it was OK to begin decorating. But no, this year’s AND last year’s ornaments had to patiently wait with the other decorations.
Now that the calendar has flipped to December, it will be a full-on assault by Christmas. The Aiken Jaycees Christmas Parade is today, and more gatherings of decorative floats, vintage cars, politicians and beauty queens are planned in the coming weeks around the area.
Don’t forget that almost every town in the county also will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. There are also numerous events that are designed to get you to shopping areas to visit with Santa, partake in holiday food and knock off those last few remaining items on your list.
Of course, we’ll keep you informed in the pages of the Aiken Standard and on our website with all of the holiday events.
Hopefully by the time you read this, my decorations will be up and I’ll be gazing upon my favorite ornaments. The original plan was to decorate on Thanksgiving afternoon once our families had left, but that idea was scrapped in favor of naps and a movie marathon.
If not, then I’ll start to work on my idea for a quick buck. You’ve seen those flags and license plates that show split loyalty among college fans? Why can’t we have a “House Divided” for Christmas decorating? (I haven’t searched for it, but it probably already exists.)
Thanks for reading.