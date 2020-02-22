Foreign policy.
That’s the topic for the second installment of our monthly presidential election series. Hopefully you’ve had a chance to check out Colin Demarest’s 1A article in today’s paper on this important subject.
As Jack DeVine wrote in a column that accompanies the main piece, “the world is getting smaller by the day.”
He’s right. Just think back to a century ago. Transatlantic flights were not the norm. Reaching Europe took days on a passenger ship. If you wanted to communicate with someone overseas, it was a difficult process.
When Joe Rosenthal of The Associated Press snapped his famous photo of the Marines raising the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima, it took several days before it appeared in print in newspapers across the country. That was the norm back then.
Now, thanks to technology, we are likely to see military action occur almost in real time. Our lives are inundated with smartphones, computers and internet connections. These are all great for making far-off places accessible and bringing families and friends together over long distances.
And while the technological tools at our disposal can foster some healthy discussion, there’s a lot of negativity surrounding politics on social media. I try to follow this advice: Better to let them think you are a fool than to speak (or post on Facebook or Twitter) and remove all doubt.
In the dark ages before everyone had a smartphone and internet access, my view of the world was shaped from what I heard my family and friends talking about, what I read in newspapers or what I saw on the nightly news. (As I recall, we were more of a John Chancellor-David Brinkley family than Walter Cronkite.)
My family really didn’t travel much beyond South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida – where the bulk of our relatives lived – so far-flung places like the Middle East were a mystery to me. But I knew it was important because I kept reading and hearing about peace talks in the Middle East.
Russia? I had a strong dislike of that country because of how it had been drilled into my head that the Russians were our rivals and biggest threat. And that was just in athletics, never mind nuclear supremacy.
Speaking of Russia, can you believe it’s been 40 years since the “Miracle on Ice?” The U.S. hockey team beat the mighty Russians in the Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., for what many consider the greatest upset in sports history.
In those days, foreign policy weighed heavily on sports. The “Miracle on Ice” occurred in the midst of the U.S. and several other countries deciding to boycott the 1980 Olympic Summer Games in Moscow because of Russia’s invasion of Afghanistan.
That, in turn, led Russia to boycott the Summer Games when they were held in Los Angeles in 1984.
Like many Americans, I often wrestle with how much the U.S. should be involved in matters beyond our borders. There are so many issues that need cleaning up here.
But remember, “the world is getting smaller by the day,” and it’s impossible for the U.S. to not be involved in foreign affairs. Businesses with international ties are located right here in Aiken County. Retirees and visitors from foreign countries come to our fair city regularly. And some of our school children are now even learning Mandarin Chinese.
It truly is a small world these days.
Thanks for reading.