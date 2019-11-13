I am writing this column on the eve of Veterans Day, our annual recognition of those who have served in our armed forces. This weekend, flags are flying and there are civic ceremonials and special church services everywhere – all conveying a pervasive sense of national unity.
And at the very same time, hyper-partisanship is tearing the country apart – partisanship that goes far beyond political disagreement and is now descending into hostility at every level.
It’s nothing new. In 1861 our nation came to the brink of collapse in the Civil War. But in my 75 years, I’ve never seen worse, and most of my senior citizen friends agree.
It’s getting worse by the day. We’ve moved from the surprising, controversial election of 2016, to three years of ugly partisan resistance, and now to the crescendo of impeachment.
The pledge of allegiance term "indivisible" keeps coming to mind. In February 2013, I wrote an Aiken Standard Op-Ed column by that title. Earlier this year, I resurrected that theme, captured this time in a book published just last week titled "Indivisible?".
The premise of the new book is that: (1) Unless and until we back away from all-out political warfare, we have no chance of achieving enduring resolution of any of the serious problems facing the nation, and (2) For each of those issues there is in fact common ground which could be the stepping stone for collaboration and real progress.
Over the past several months, the glaring incongruity has become unavoidable: While I was pounding away at my laptop trying to construct an approach that might pull us together, the folks who would have to execute such an approach are hard at work pulling us further apart.
There’s plenty of blame to go around. President Trump is as abrasive and unyielding as ever. But this one is on the Democrats, 100%. There’s no such thing as unilateral bipartisanship.
Impeachment is not only destructive, it’s wholly unnecessary. Any who feel that the impropriety of Trump’s conversation with the Ukraine’s president is so egregious that he should not be our president have a perfect opportunity to achieve that end: the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020.
Instead the nation is consumed by a din of allegations, accusations, exaggerations, leaked nuggets of information – all for show and all distracting the administration and the Congress from the work they were hired to do.
It’s a foregone conclusion. The House of Representatives will impeach Trump with a party line vote, followed by a trial by U.S. Senate, which will acquit the president, also by party line vote. At that point, we’ll be right back where we are today except that we will have sustained vastly more damage in our ability to work together for the good of the country. There will be no winners.
Why are we going through this? Democrats hope that impeachment damage to Trump will be sufficient to give their presidential nominee, whoever it is, the edge in the 2020 election. The hypocrisy is stunning: The underpinning of the Democrats’ impeachment case against the president is that his interaction with Ukraine was politically motivated – yet their impeachment initiative, a gross misapplication of the Constitutional process, is itself a new pinnacle in filthy election politics.
Our dilemma is this: How do we set aside our fury at the actions of the other side and resist the impulse to respond in kind – and how can we trust them to act responsibly if we do so? On that score, I’ve no doubt that both conservatives and progressives are stuck in the same box. We know that today’s hyper-partisanship is corrosive and blocks enduring progress on any important issue, but we find it impossible to break out of our fruitless conflict.
The only possible solution, in my view, is leadership by the electorate. We must demonstrate by our votes that we will no longer tolerate such irresponsible governance by our elected agents.
And for Democrats, I have a more specific challenge: Speaker Pelosi regularly talks of the need to heal, but it is impossible to imagine any healing following the House Democrats’ attempt, successful or not, to decapitate a presidency. If they truly believe in healing, they should step back from the impeachment brink right now and rely on their constituents to decide at the 2020 ballot box whether or not Mr. Trump deserves another term as president.
That would be an enormous step in the right direction – and quite possibly a sound political strategy.