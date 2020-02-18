In this bi-weekly OpEd, I routinely rail against the hyper-partisanship that is tearing Americans apart; it’s a political epidemic that keeps spreading, attacking indiscriminately and leaving casualties everywhere.
It is clear that Americans are becoming increasingly disgusted with the political circus – too bad that our elected leaders keep making it worse. Impeachment was a partisan lollapalooza, and the Senate acquittal that brought it to a merciful end didn’t close the book at all – it just kicked off an even more acrimonious post-impeachment era.
Democrats now express outrage that the political process that they incubated in the House ended with a political vote in the Senate. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer claims that the Senate trial was rendered meaningless by Republican cowardice. Nonsense – impeachment was a sham from the start.
The pinnacle of Democratic hostility was Nancy Pelosi’s tantrum at the State of the Union Address. At its conclusion, Speaker Pelosi stood up – in front of millions of TV viewers – and unceremoniously ripped her copy of the president’s speech in half and threw it on the desk.
It was a jaw-dropping moment. The president’s annual report to Congress is a Constitutional requirement and a rich American tradition. Trump’s address this year chronicled a broad, positive picture of a resurgent America, good news for all. But in an instant Pelosi shredded the decorum of the event, insulted the president of the United States and confirmed her own extreme bias.
The fur flies in both directions. Democrats continue their assault daily, while the president – obviously fed up with three-plus years of relentless attack – is now more combative than ever, fanning the flames with abrasive tweets, personal criticism and vengeful actions (he’d call it swamp-cleaning) targeting his accusers.
Altogether, this is epic failure on the part of our elected leaders, and it is taking root across America. We constantly hear and read angry invective from all sides, in newspapers, television, social media, letters to editors and even in personal conversation.
Maybe it’s time to take a breath, knock off the trench warfare, poke our heads above the battlements and take a hard look at the landscape. We’re at the early stages of a pivotal 2020 presidential election season. Wouldn’t it be nice for Americans to make our choice for the next four years based on meaningful discussion of issues rather than snarling insults?
Let’s start at the top. Here’s a tip for the Democratic presidential candidates flooding South Carolina in advance of the Democratic primary ten days from now: Just cool it on the Trump hatred.
We get it. You want to win in 2020 and Trump is standing squarely in your way. But you start every stump speech caricaturing him as an evil monster; you compete with one another for the catchiest slur: Trump’s a pathological liar, a dictator, egomaniac, racist, Hitler, incompetent, the most corrupt president in American history, etc. It’s tiresome and overcooked.
Last week, newcomer Michael Bloomberg took to the stage in a widely covered speech and led off with the familiar line from Sanders, Buttigieg and others that President Trump presents “an existential threat to the nation.” His audience loved it.
An existential threat? How does that square with the extraordinary litany of well-documented positive indicators of the nation’s health listed by the president at last week’s State of the Union – and that reflects the mood of a majority of Americans, as indicated by poll after poll?
Democrats: Trump hate speech may play well with your hard-liners, but they’ll vote with you anyway – for the rest of us, it just comes across as hate speech, and it says more about you than about Trump.
Mr. President, you’re on the hook to turn down your rhetoric as well. You won the impeachment war (sort of) but nobody likes a boastful, taunting winner (in football, it’s a 15-yard penalty). Attorney General Barr’s pushback on your unhelpful tweets was sound advice, so follow it please. Mainstream Americans are gaining newfound respect for your resilience in the face of constant opposition and they like what you’ve achieved. Don’t ruin it. Climb out of the gutter and stay out.
For both sides, take the high road – it’s politically sensible and it just might help change the tone of the 2020 election season.
Regardless of who wins the nomination, there will be plenty of daylight, policy-wise, between the Democratic nominee and the incumbent president. The voters’ choice should be based on meaningful assessment of the two candidates, their agendas and their visions of America – not on their competing insults.