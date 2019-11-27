We need a good dentist. The title, America has "truth decay," did not originate with me; I am not that clever. I heard it from a former government official (non-elected) on television. I think this gentleman is right. Before we can solve any of our country's pressing problems, we have to cure our "truth decay" and get back to basics.
What are the basics? First and foremost, is honesty; we have to start with telling the truth, and insisting that others, especially our elected leaders, tell us the truth. It seems that some people in our government think that telling lies – confusing people about what is true and what is false, what is right and what is wrong – is OK.
Well, it is not OK, and must never be. So, the first "basic" is honesty, truth and trust. We have to be able to trust our elected leaders – that they are telling us the truth. When they don't, bad decisions are made, good people are hurt and the dishonesty trickles down to ordinary people.
I hate to say this, but some people currently in high positions of our government are not interested in the truth. We have seen examples of this during the House impeachment inquiry. These people's minds are closed; they are more interested in power, privilege and money than truth. I will not try to convince anyone about who is telling the truth and who is not. As I have said in the past: We all believe what we want to believe. It isn't always easy to know what the truth is, but each of us has to try.
What are the other 'basics' that we need to get back to? The other basics are spelled out in the Constitution. For example, two of the purposes of our government are to “promote the general Welfare....(and) establish Justice”, including due process of law, equal justice under law and no person is above the law. The Bill of Right guarantees us freedom of the press, speech, religion, assembly, the right to vote and other rights.
I was going to make this column about Thanksgiving, but the impeachment inquiry intervened. Politics aside, we, Americans (most of us), have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and every Thanksgiving: our family, our friends, our pets, peace, our freedoms, our material well-being – food, clothing, shelter, health, useful work, etc. Millions of people in other countries don't even have safe drinking water or enough food and lack shelter, medical care and other necessities of life. We can show our thankfulness by sharing our abundance with those who are in need, and by working for peace and justice at home and around the world.