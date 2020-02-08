Everyone has to eat.
It’s one of those basic necessities of life that we need nourishment for our bodies. Food comes in many shapes and forms, and there are many, many options.
One of those options is dining out. That used to be a luxury, but now it is more commonplace in today’s fast-paced society. When restaurants come and go around Aiken, it’s a big deal for our readers.
This past week saw us report on the closing of Fatz Cafe and the news that Diablo’s Southwest Grill is opening a second location in Aiken. Both stories generated plenty of online clicks for us, and social media comments galore.
The rumor mill was so rampant, in fact, that we noticed a story from 2018 showing up in our web statistics as among the week’s most popular articles. It was, of course, about Wild Wing Cafe coming to the former Travinia’s location.
That deal fell through, but we have checked in with Wild Wing headquarters to see if they are indeed coming. No word yet.
Aiken also has a strong desire for the Olive Garden chain to locate one of its popular restaurants in our fair city. There was plenty of talk on social media about the need for an Olive Garden, too.
I have to laugh when people say Aiken doesn’t have enough to do or needs more dining options. I’d like to pile all of those folks into a time machine and go back to the 1970s and early 1980s when I was growing up in Aiken.
Larry Eubanks, the subject of this week’s Sunday Best profile, told us that he remembers when the Southside was “little more than quaint cotton fields.”
He is right. There wasn’t much beyond South Aiken High School, which was built in the early 1980s. The main reason I would go south of Aiken down Highway 19 in those days was to head for New Ellenton and Carolina BBQ.
There weren’t a lot of “fancy” dining options back then, as I recall. Eejay’s, located in Kalmia Mall, seemed to be the go-to place for many of our family celebrations.
Otherwise, you had to go to Augusta or Columbia for some of the more popular chain restaurants. My grandparents loved the Red Lobster on Gordon Highway in Augusta, and it was one of the more popular eateries in the area. It wasn’t unusual to wait an hour or more to get a table.
The Aiken of my youth only had one McDonald’s, and it was located near Kalmia Plaza on Richland Avenue. That location is long gone and now there are three Golden Arches in the city and several more around the county.
Burger chains once dotted Richland Avenue before adding new locations along Whiskey Road. If you’re heading south, the chain restaurants now start not long after Whiskey Road turns into four lanes and continue well past the Aiken Mall property.
I got excited the other day when my phone rang and the caller ID read West Side Bowery. It was Sam Erb, the former restaurant and bar’s proprietor, calling about a story idea. When I told him about seeing the Bowery name, he quipped something along the lines of “not a chance.”
The restaurant isn’t coming back. But he gets asked all the time about such specialties as steak bites with Tiger sauce and the Warren style steak sandwich, just to mention a couple.
Writing about these restaurants has made me hungry. What I wouldn’t give to hop into a DeLorean and go to Eejay’s or the Bowery one more time.
Thanks for reading.