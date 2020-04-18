I’m a creature of habit.
For more than three years now, right after we moved into our “old but new to us” home, my wife and I have been following a routine. She makes coffee and we drink it during the warmer months on our back porch. During the winter (and pollen season) we stay in our living room.
I would typically get up when she did even if I had worked late the night before or didn’t have to be up particularly early. As a sports journalist, I was used to irregular hours.
She typically goes to work before me, so while she was getting ready I would have breakfast or read the paper. Then I would get ready and head for work.
Now, thanks to the coronavirus, my commute to “work” is just a few steps. Our newsroom at the Aiken Standard had split into two groups a few weeks back and was alternating working in the office and working remotely. This past week we went “all in” as much of our newsroom stayed away from the office, including me.
I’ve been on plenty of work trips that have kept me out of the office, but this has been unique. From the Saturday afternoon before Easter until Thursday evening, I didn’t leave my house or yard. That’s the longest I can ever remember doing that.
As many of you know, staying at home can be tedious. I resisted the temptation to have TV as a distraction and, for the most part, kept the set off.
I set up my laptop computer like I would at work, with my frequently visited sites open in different browsers.
I made it a point to make sure I put on a fresh new golf shirt each day. (My mother would approve. Don’t tell her that I wore my pajama/lounging pants each day, too.) That's an upgrade from my normal stay-at-home look of shorts and T-shirt.
My wife is still working a good bit from the office – she also works at the Standard – but I think we’ve had lunch together for the last 30 days or so. That’s a record for our household; she normally has lunch with coworkers or friends a couple of times a week, and I have other lunch meetings to attend.
So now we have adapted to our new routine. We both are working by 8:30 a.m., and then we have lunch (usually a sandwich and chips) shortly after noon. We take that opportunity to watch one of the shows that is stored on our DVR.
I know that we will miss certain parts of our new routine once we get back to normal. But when I left the house for a few minutes Thursday night, I realized how much I missed certain things.
Like seeing a different street and a few people out and about. Listening to my favorite songs on the radio.
I’m taking a cautious approach – I don’t think we are quite out of the woods yet – but there are signs that we might be getting back to normal. Before long, I’ll be back to wearing a collared shirt, a tie and complaining about traffic on Whiskey Road.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.