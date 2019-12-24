It’s Christmas again, that magical time of the year.
Christmas is a season both festive and serious. For most, it is the time for celebration and renewal of families and friendships. For many of us it is a return to our Christian roots and beliefs.
Christmas inevitably brings up powerful memories of years past – usually warm and nostalgic memories, but sometimes sad ones. And with the New Year just a week away, it is a time for introspection and resolve to do better next year.
In all candor, this year I find myself in a grand funk about the state of our nation. Sure, there is much to celebrate; as one example, millions more are employed in America this Christmas than just a few Christmases ago. But underlying all is the unrelenting anger and polarization that is ripping our country apart and spiraling inexorably toward disaster. We hear a lot these days about existential threats; I believe that hyper-partisanship is one of those, a fundamental threat to our nation’s existence.
In the spirit of Christmas, I’m not going to spoil this column with a rant about gloomy 2019 politics, but maybe we can spend the next few paragraphs considering it in context.
Somehow, through all of the political chaos this Christmas season, my mind wanders to Charles Dickens’ iconic novel, "A Christmas Carol." Dickens’ timeless work captures classic elements of both good fiction and real life: conflict and tragedy leading to reconciliation and renewal.
It’s a great story, ever-present this time of the year and recreated in countless movies, plays and children’s books. But Charles Dickens wrote his novels for much more than public entertainment or personal profit. He was keenly concerned about the plight of the poor in 19th century England and particularly the vulnerability of young children in that cruel time and place.
"A Christmas Carol" follows the struggles of young Bob Cratchit, head of his economically strapped family and father of a disabled son, as he labors in miserable conditions under his miserly, uncaring employer, Ebenezer Scrooge.
The life-turning point for the evil Scrooge is his Christmas Eve trek through three terrifying dreams – visions, actually – of Christmases past, present and future. His nightmarish visits to Christmas past and Christmas present are unpleasant enough, no doubt prompting some remorse – the could’ve/should’ve sentiment we all feel when reminded of our mistakes. But it is his third dream, a tour of Christmas yet to come that shakes Scrooge to the core. It forces him to confront, probably for the first time in his life, the certain grim consequences of his own behavior.
Scrooge awakens, immensely relieved to realize that his future life is still an open book, his to rewrite as he chooses. The Ebenezer Scrooge that emerges from that nightmare is the opposite of his former self; he becomes a compassionate, loving benefactor of Bob Cratchit and family. It’s the happy ending loved by generations.
Yes, it’s fiction, pure fabrication. But like all good fiction, "A Christmas Carol" is a story of human nature and it is grounded in truth. Are there some real-life lessons in there?
I’ll leave it to the reader to make the specific correlation with current events and people. Is the archetypically evil Ebenezer Scrooge an 1843 embodiment of today’s Donald Trump? Or is he more like a Nancy Pelosi? (As I think about it, Speaker Pelosi is better suited for the title role of Dr. Seuss’s "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," one of many popular Christmas tales inspired by Dickens’ "Christmas Carol.")
No matter. In Dickens’ rendering, the Scrooge character is revealed as someone inherently far better than his (or her) previously assigned and publicly accepted persona. Scrooge’s true character emerges, and the barriers, hostility and mutual distrust that separate him from his counterparts disappear.
As fantastical as that may seem, is it any less realistic than the futile expectation of today’s political leaders that once they destroy their intractable foes (be they Democrat or Republican), we will then all suddenly heal and become a collaborative, mutually respectful nation? I don’t think so.
Charles Dickens’ fiction was realistic enough to recognize that somehow we must bridge the gap that divides us, not vanquish those on the other side.
And in any case, for this very special season – and into 2020 – we can all audition for the part of Charles Dickens’ Tiny Tim and offer his Christmas dinner blessing: “Merry Christmas to all, and God bless us, every one!”