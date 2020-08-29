The extraordinary year that is 2020 continues to amaze me.
A pandemic. Protests about racial justice. A presidential election.
This past Wednesday – Aug. 26, 2020 – might have been one of the “newsiest” days in recent memory. Throw in the three topics above, plus add a Category 4 hurricane, and you had a news cycle that was anything but dull.
The week started with a police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After the death of George Floyd in police custody three months ago sparked national outrage, the incident involving Jacob Blake was the tipping point for more protests.
The NBA playoffs screeched to a halt with no games played for several days. Other sports leagues and athletes followed suit as games and practices were put on pause last week.
The GOP convention roared full steam ahead for four nights as President Trump accepted his party’s nomination. A week earlier, the Democrats held their convention in relative peace as they nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate.
While the Republicans were talking and athletes were sitting, Hurricane Laura swept into the Gulf Coast. The powerful storm raked Louisiana and neighboring states with high winds and plenty of rain, but fortunately the damage wasn’t as severe as originally feared.
The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile, continues to generate plenty of headlines as it nears the six-month mark in the U.S. But on Wednesday – the big news day – it came to light that the White House virus task force made changes to the guidelines about who should be tested while the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was under anesthesia for a procedure.
With big news comes plenty of debate. Athletes, teams and leagues, particularly the NBA, had taken actions to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement after Floyd’s death. After Blake’s shooting, they took it a step further by deciding to not play. For the NBA, there was even discussion about pulling the plug on the season.
Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Friday. Normally it would be celebrated in April, the month Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, but with the delayed start to the season it occurred a few months later. Fittingly, it happened in this moment of upheaval as teams continued to sit out games in solidarity with racial justice protests.
We’re in the home stretch for another contest, too: the one for the president of the U.S. There are fewer than 70 days until Election Day, but the Democrats and Republicans are still going toe-to-toe on a variety of issues. A handful of readers have let me know they expect us to be fair in our coverage. We don’t always put national news on 1A, but we felt both political conventions deserved that treatment as this important election draws near.
The race to slow down COVID-19 also continues. Not everyone agrees, but our state’s leading health agency, DHEC, seems to think that wearing a mask is having a positive effect. The City of Aiken’s mask ordinance expires in a couple of weeks, but we expect it will be renewed. I don’t know anyone who enjoys wearing a mask, but I do it to protect others as well as myself.
As for Mother Nature, she gave us a break with Hurricane Laura. Reports from The Associated Press indicate it could have come ashore in a more populous area and caused a lot more damage but instead “wobbled” and the storm surge wasn’t nearly as bad as predicted. There was still plenty of property damage, but it could have been far more severe. Maybe 2020 is finally cutting us a break?
The news around Aiken last week was fairly normal. Teachers, students and parents prepared for children to return to school. More coronavirus deaths were reported in Aiken County. A couple of big real estate transactions on historic houses were reported.
We’re about to enter the final few months of 2020. Almost nothing about this year has been normal. But I have faith we can get through this. Our country has persevered for nearly 250 years, but hopefully days like Aug. 26, 2020, will be few and far between.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.