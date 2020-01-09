The North Augusta Department of Public Safety shared several photos Thursday of cars believed to be involved in the destruction of city property.
The incident occurred Wednesday at Summerfield Park on Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta, according to a Facebook post by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Photos shared by NADPS shows a GMC pickup that appears to have six white male occupants and a second vehicle, a small SUV possibly red in color, with a white female driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.