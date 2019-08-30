NORTH AUGUSTA 14, EVANS 7
NORTH AUGUSTA — It took North Augusta two quarters on Friday night to get in the end zone, making it six scoreless quarters to start the season for the Yellow Jackets. The offense came alive after that, however.
North Augusta scored twice in the second half and held on for 14-7 victory.
The offense was sparked, in large part, by a punt. Justin Merriweather pinned Evans inside its own 5 early in the third quarter. The defense stood tall and forced a punt, giving North Augusta great field position. Bradley Godwin broke a lengthy run to put North Augusta on the doorstep, and Jacari Buckson ran it in from 1 yard out to tie the game at 7.
Godwin connected with Jordan Wilburn early in the fourth quarter for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the season.
Evans appeared to have been in prime position to score after a bad snap sailed over the North Augusta punter's head and Evans recovered in North Augusta territory. However, the ref called offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties after the play was dead and gave North Augusta another chance to punt.
North Augusta's defense stood tall as they had all night and kept Evans out of the end zone on one last drive. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) head back across the Savannah River on Friday to face Grovetown.