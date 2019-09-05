Aiken area residents will have the opportunity to see some of the country’s top young polo players during the National Youth Tournament Series Championships at the New Bridge Polo and Country Club.
Games are scheduled for 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
There also will be games Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
“It is an honor for Aiken to be able to host this event,” said Tiger Kneece, who founded Aiken Youth Polo with his wife, Susie. “Having kids from all over the United States that are coming in for this says a lot about Aiken and the infrastructure for polo that we have.”
Established in 2013, the National Youth Tournament Series, or NYTS, is a U.S. Polo Association program for players 19 years of age and younger.
To be eligible to participate, they must have minimum handicap of -1.
At each qualifier event, NYTS All-Stars are named based on their exceptional horsemanship, sportsmanship and skill. They then are eligible for selection in their respective zones for the National Championships.
In Aiken this year, there will be four open division teams – Central Region, Eastern Region, Florida Region and Western Region – playing for the national championship in the Cecil Smith Cup.
In the girls division, two teams – Team Black and Team White – will compete in the NYTS Girls Championship.
Aiken Youth Polo player Aiden Meeker is on the Eastern Region team.
Another Aiken Youth Polo player, Summer Kneece, who is Tiger Kneece’s daughter, is a member of Team Black.
Hope Arellano, who divides her time between Aiken and Florida, is a member of the Florida Region team.
Tiger Kneece is the coach of the Central Region team, and Aiken resident Adam Snow is the coach of the Florida Region team.
Snow is a member of the Hall of Fame at the Museum of Polo in Lake Worth, Florida.
New Bridge Polo and Country Club is at 862 New Bridge Road.
For more information about the National Championships, visit uspolo.org.