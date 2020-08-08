Traffic was exceptionally sluggish a few yards downhill from Trolley Line Road Saturday morning, but there were definite benefits for travelers with a little patience, as the Aiken County Family YMCA played host to the 10th annual Fit 4 School event, a massive giveaway of back-to-school supplies, food and related free services.
Haircuts and hearing exams were part of the package, as were goody bags stocked with age-appropriate items for kids who are three weeks away from launching to the 2020-21 school year. Volunteers decked out as superheroes or cartoon characters were part of the scenery, welcoming families as they drove through the grounds from one station to another.
The event was to begin at 10 a.m., but a line had reportedly begun to form by 8 a.m., and "we still had folks rolling through for school supplies probably until about 12:30," said Craig Miracle, the YMCA's district vice president, with a coverage area including Aiken and Barnwell counties as well as Columbia County, Georgia.
Another event organizer estimated the day's data as including 60 haircuts being conducted and about 700 school supply bags being handed out. Coronavirus precautions – including masks galore – were part of the scene.
The Chandler Law Firm was the event's major sponsor, and attorney Everett Chandler was in the thick of the action, handing out bags of school supplies. His business' cohorts in contributors included such names as Hannah Swanson State Farm, Southside Pediatrics, Servpro, Grumpy's Sports Pub and T's Sprinklers, all with organization and staffing by Alison South Marketing Group.
The public sector was on board as well, with deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office handing out identification kits for use in case of missing or abducted children.
"Everybody was patient and gave us a little grace with regards to ... the way things were flowing, when we were getting started," Miracle said, confirming that the opening moments were "kind of crazy."
Referring to the event as a whole, he said, "It was a lot of fun, and we look forward to doing it again. It's a great way for us to get involved out there with groups that want to get involved with the community, just like we do."
Chandler noted, "My favorite part is when they see their favorite superhero or cartoon character pop up, and they're so excited about that."
He said he missed some of the festive elements that would have been part of the event under normal circumstances, such as dance or karate demonstrations. The idea was to mimic the normal offerings as much as possible, he added.
"It was exciting. I'm exhausted, but it was beautiful," Chandler added.