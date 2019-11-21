The city of Aiken may sell its downtown Finance Building to WTC Laurens LLC, a group managed by Tom Wyatt.

Wyatt, who is also spearheading the redevelopment of the old Aiken County hospital property, has offered $1.2 million for the building and property at 135 Laurens St. S.W.

The city bought the property for $750,000 in 2011, according to Aiken County property records. Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Thursday afternoon described the proposed sale as a "very fair deal."

Talks began about three months ago, according to City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. City Council in recent weeks has met behind closed doors, in executive session, to discuss the potential sale of city-owned property.

The Finance Building — the one that usually has the decorative horse out front — currently houses the city manager's office and the city's financial department.

City officials have long discussed reducing the city-owned downtown footprint, ultimately putting more property on the tax rolls. It was brought up in the "Renaissance" and was readdressed in late 2017 when a new downtown game plan, sans parking garage, was unveiled.

In August, City Council approved buying and significantly renovating the roughly 90-year-old Regions Bank building on Chesterfield Street. That purchase was valued at about $11 million.

The historic building at 107 Chesterfield St. S. is meant to replace the city's municipal and finance hubs; operations and City Council chambers, among other things, will shift east to the new so-called city hall.

Aiken's former city manager, John Klimm, has said selling "surplus city property is big." Osbon has previously described getting everything under one roof as a priority. This sale, if consummated, would advance that narrative, which Osbon noted.

The prospective sale of the Finance Building does not have to be formally executed until Jan. 31, 2022, according to City Council documents. The Regions Bank project should be done by then.

If the city can't move out in time, rent would be due to WTC Laurens, per the agreement.

City Council will take up preliminary consideration of the sale Monday, Nov. 25. Two separate approvals are needed for it to go through.

City Council meets at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The Monday meeting begins at 7 p.m.