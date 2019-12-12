Crews at the Savannah River Site recently completed the outer shell of Saltstone Disposal Unit 7, a colossal tank designed to permanently store millions of gallons of processed radioactive waste.
The shell was finished Dec. 6, according to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, and represents a significant step forward for the venture.
"We are pleased with the progress on SDU 7," said Shayne Farrell, the federal project director. "Each step completed along the way is further proof of successfully continuing DOE's waste disposition mission at the Savannah River Site."
The disposal unit — 43 feet tall and 375 feet wide — is on track to be ready by spring 2022. The next step, according to Environmental Management, the SRS landlord, involves wrapping the outside of SDU 7 with hundreds of miles of steel cable. Then comes an inner rubber liner.
Meantime, work on neighboring disposal units 8 and 9 is underway and is being done in tandem. The Energy Department has said such an approach will cut costs and optimize resources.
The flurry of SDU developments comes at a time when the site, about 30 minutes south of Aiken, is ramping toward operation of the Salt Waste Processing Facility, a workhorse plant designed to handle and process millions of gallons of radioactive waste every year — far more than what's being done now.
The Salt Waste Processing Facility is expected to come online mid-fiscal year 2020, around March or April, Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has said.
Savannah River Remediation, the liquid-waste contractor at SRS, leads the saltstone disposal unit venture.