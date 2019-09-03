A work zone detour will be put in place on Whiskey Road on Tuesday morning while crews remove a dead pine tree.
Northbound traffic on Whiskey Road will be routed to Grace Avenue, to Magnolia Street, then to Grace Avenue, according to a City of Aiken Facebook post.
Work by City of Aiken Public Works crews is expected to begin around 9 a.m. and is expected to take less than two hours, according to the Facebook post.
Detour signs will be set in place. The city asks drivers to slow down when in the area and to be mindful of the safety of the work crews.