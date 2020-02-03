Aiken County Council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center will be its third since it formally began the process late last year of considering changes to how it deals with animal control issues.
Since the panel passed the first reading of an ordinance Dec. 10, it has taken no further action publicly, and the matter isn’t on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
But County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said Monday that the issue hasn’t been forgotten.
He explained that efforts still are being made to determine exactly what should be included in the animal control ordinance before there is a second reading.
The ordinance appeared on the agenda for December’s meeting in “title only” form, which meant that there was no information about what changes were being contemplated.
“I understand that they (the Aiken County Code Enforcement Department staff) are still working on different proposals and different suggestions for the ordinance,” Bunker said. “My understanding is that the key feature is going to be to allow the officers (who handle animal control) more flexibility in the field, and we have to make sure, from a legal standpoint, that whatever is incorporated in the ordinance is also compatible with state law. I know they are being very deliberate about trying to make it something that can both be an improvement and pass legal muster.”
Meanwhile, the items on the agenda that County Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday include the first reading of an ordinance that involves property in Aiken.
It would change the zoning for approximately 3.59 acres at 932 and 936 Chime Bell Church Road from residential single-family conservation to residential multifamily development.
There will be a public hearing on the ordinance before County Council votes.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would allow full-time Aiken County magistrates to serve as municipal court judges during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays as needed.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.