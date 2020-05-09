The City of Aiken will begin to make several sidewalk improvements along Hampton Avenue next month.
The project will extend roughly a mile of sidewalk down the north side of Hampton Avenue from the west of Second Baptist Church to the east of Dollar General, and cover several grass pathways with cement in the process.
The timeline for the project, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said, will take approximately 90 days with the completion date set "around Labor Day."
The project has a budget of $630,000 and is funded through the city's sidewalk budget with assistance from the Aiken County Transportation Committee.
The project has been in the works for over 20 years, though funding for the project was officially approved in the city's budget over three years ago, District 2 City Council member Lessie Price said.
Hampton Avenue lies in Price's district, who's residents have been wondering for years when the improvements in their neighborhood would begin.
"It appears there's been one concept after another in terms of getting the project done in a timely matter, but we're finally ready to get it done," Price said. "(Residents) have been asking questions, and they can't quite understand why it takes so long to get certain things done … but, hopefully, we won't have to go through another year with there being no sidewalk in this area."
The sidewalk improvements highlight the need for safe travel in the community; many residents without vehicles have to walk along unmaintained areas to get to places like the Dollar General and gas stations.
"You'll see young children and adults walking… and you'll find some folks in wheelchairs… and not have a designated sidewalk to be on," Price said.
Price added that she and other city officials will keep residents in the area informed when the sidewalk improvements will begin.