Dump trucks and other heavy equipment are moving a lot of dirt along Jefferson Davis Highway in the area near Aiken Technical College.
The work underway is part of the Langley Pond Access Drive/Aiken Tech Signalization Project.
“They started the clearing and utility relocation on the Langley Pond Park side of the road a few weeks ago,” wrote Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard on Tuesday.
On the other side of Jefferson Davis, which also is known as U.S. Route 1, is an entrance to Aiken Technical College.
“They will build a portion of the new access road into Langley Pond Park at this intersection as well as make turn lanes, acceleration lanes, deceleration lanes, etc., for safety and traffic control,” Killian wrote. “The entire intersection will be overlaid with new asphalt and then restriped for the new traffic patterns.”
Augusta-based Toole Engineers, which merged with Alfred Benesch & Co. in 2018, was the designer for the project.
The contractor is Satterfield Construction Co., which is headquartered in Greenwood.
Work is scheduled to be completed in September.
“Dr. Susan Winsor started this effort while she was still president of Aiken Technical College,” Killian wrote. “With the increased traffic on Jefferson Davis Highway/Highway 1, she felt (and we agree) that a signal would improve safety for the students and others leaving the campus, particularly for those looking to turn left and head toward Aiken. It will also be at what will become the main access road into Langley Pond Park when the new road is completed.”
Winsor retired in 2016.
The cost of the project is $868,995.65, “which is not only the signal work, but a portion of the new Langley Pond Park access road,” Killian wrote.
The sources of the money are Capital Project Sales Tax III ($582,676.65), the Aiken County Transportation Committee ($233,359) and Aiken Tech ($52,960).
The construction of a finish line tower for rowing competitions recently was completed at Langley Pond Park.
Another project to repair, strengthen and retrofit Langley Pond’s dam is nearing completion.