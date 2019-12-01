Two big projects at Langley Pond Park in the Warrenville area are nearing their final phases.
One is an effort to renovate, repair and strengthen Langley Pond’s dam. The other is the construction of a finish line tower for rowing competitions.
Upgrades to the dam “will be significantly complete around the end of February, which means for all practical purposes, the new spillway will be functional,” wrote Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders to the Aiken Standard in an email last week.
“As with any construction project, there will be punch list items that will need to be completed after that time,” he continued. “We anticipate two to six weeks to complete the punch list items.”
In addition, Sanders mentioned some other improvements that are planned for Langley Pond’s facilities.
“We are also working in a major reworking of the boat landing … which will significantly improve the putting in and taking out of motorboats for users of the pond,” Sanders wrote. “As a side note, we are also expanding the swim area, which will double its width.”
The finish line tower “is slated for completion around the first of the year (2020),” or maybe later in January, Sanders wrote, adding that it would depend on the weather.
The contractor for the dam project is Crowder Construction Co., which offered a $13.5-million bid that Aiken County Council approved in a resolution.
Schnabel Engineering created the design for the dam and is providing oversight on the work, which includes the replacement of the dam’s old ogee crest spillway with a new labyrinth-style spillway.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in March 2018.
Earlier this year, Aiken County Engineer Teresa Crain said the total cost for dam upgrades and related work, including the removal of several sandbars from Langley Pond, would be around $15 million.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the finish line tower project took place in March of this year.
According to a story in an Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department newsletter that was emailed Nov. 21, plumbing and an elevator have been installed in the structure and “work will be wrapping up in the next few weeks.”
J.E. Stewart Builders of Aiken is the contractor.
At the time of the groundbreaking ceremony, Aiken officials said the cost of the tower would be approximately $1.1 million.
Plans also called for a walkway and a parking area.
No rowing competitions have been held at Langley Pond since the leaks in the dam were discovered.
The pond also has been closed to swimmers and participants in other water activities.
Langley Pond Park is at 113 Langley Dam Road.