The Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association board is planning to review costs on how much it will take to continue the deer herd management program after the current S.C. Department of Natural Resources permit expires.
The property owners association board has agreed to review the deer herd management program after the costs are all assembled after Feb. 27, the deadline for Woodside to harvest deer in the area as a means of thinning the herd and hopefully reduce damage in the neighborhood.
"The board will prepare a complete breakout of the cost of the deer herd removal program work beginning where some spending started a couple of years ago… (including) up to the end of February," Property Owners Association President Charlie Call said in an email Feb. 21.
The deer culling program was briefly suspended over safety and cleanup concerns and was resumed Wednesday night after the property owners association submitted a revised wildlife management plan and had it approved by the City of Aiken. The program will continue until the mandated Feb. 27 deadline, Call said.
All 18 sites on the revised plan were deemed to be safe, but four sites were eliminated from consideration out of caution and respect for homeowners, according to a Tuesday release from Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The locations of the shooting areas and the proximity of shooting zones to the inhabited property were "paramount in our review," Bedenbaugh said.
The city also was satisfied with the planned efforts to clean up culling areas and will closely monitor that process.
The current S.C. Department of Natural Resources permit obtained by the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association to conduct the cull allows deer to be harvested until March 1.
Culling can be done in the Woodside area from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on "specific days" Sunday through Thursday.
The resumed culling has not yet resulted in the S.C. DNR approved herd reduction of 100 (deer), Call said.
"We expect that the weather and conditions will allow us to reach 100 deer before the City of Aiken required scheduling ends on Feb. 27," Call said.
The culling will not continue after the 100 deer are harvested, Call said.
"…My discussions with Charles Ruth indicated that he felt the 100 was a good number for Woodside," Call said.
Charles Ruth is a biologist for the Department of Natural Resources.