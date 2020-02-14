The deer culling program in Woodside Plantation has been suspended until a revised wildlife management plan from the property owners association can be submitted to and approved by the City of Aiken and wildlife manager.
The City of Aiken met with representatives of the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association on Friday to discuss several safety issues concerning the deer cull, such as the locations of shooting zones, proximity of shooting zones to inhabited properties, and post-culling cleanup.
The Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association must submit a revised wildlife management plan for city approval before the cull can continue.
"The city and wildlife manager will review this plan with the primary objective being the safety of residents," said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The Friday meeting came about after Andrea Gregory, City Council member for District 5, visited Woodside residents Tuesday to address pools of blood from deer left behind by sharpshooters and subsequently requested a halt to the culling until an agreement between culling parties and the City could take place.
Officials participating in the Friday meeting were Bedenbaugh, Gregory, City Council member for District 4 Ed Girardeau, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, City Wildlife Manager Paul Johns and Woodside Property Owners Association President Charlie Call.
The contractor conducting the deer cull participated in the meeting via telephone, Bedenbaugh said.
The cull has resulted in 60 deer being harvested, and the last deer culling took place 4 a.m. Tuesday, Bedenbaugh said.
The deer have been donated to charities, as the S.C. DNR permit requires.
The current S.C. Department of Natural Resources permit obtained by the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association to conduct the cull only allows harvesting deer until March 1.
Girardeau reiterated his Thursday comment about his concern on the recent deer culling cleanup issue.
"Everybody's safety is the utmost importance, and we want to be sure about that more than anything," Girardeau said.
Gregory was unable to be reached for comment Friday.
Gregory said Wednesday that "the safety of our citizens is at the forefront of this whole thing,"
