The recent deer cull in Woodside Plantation may not have been enough to address the neighborhood's deer population as another cull is being considered.
Carolina Wildlife Consultants, the company hired by Woodside for guidance on the neighborhood's deer problem, has recommended additional culling to meet the area's deer population requirements.
The gated community has spent more than $40,000 on the effort, and 100 deer were culled in February as part of Woodside's Wildlife Management Plan.
The plan began as a way to accommodate the health of local wildlife as available habitat around Woodside began to decrease due to development, said Charlie Call, the president of the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association.
"The deer herd population is too large for the remaining habitat, so the deer are working to survive by going after landscape plants," Call said.
Call said the property owners association board has agreed to review and discuss whether there will be a continuation of the deer herd management program and whether another cull is warranted.
Paul Jones, president of Carolina Wildlife Consultants, said in an email Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco dated March 10 that after reviewing previous spotlight surveys and the number of collected deer from the recent cull, "an additional 75 to 100 deer will need to be removed within the next year" to reach the desired area results.
"We appreciate (Mr. Jones's) opinion but our process of when/if the deer herd management program moves forward will involve another deer count survey and discussions with the S.C. (Department of Natural Resources) regarding whether additional deer removals are required," Call said.
The cull was initially introduced after two deer count surveys were performed by Folk Wildlife Management in September 2018 and November 2019. Both surveys determined there was a high number of deer in the area.
Aiken City Council gave final approval for the cull in November 2019 with the passage of an amendment allowing the shooting of guns within city limits for "authorized and regulated wildlife culls."
A permit from SCDNR was issued to Low County Specialists LLC to enact the deer cull on "specific days" from Dec. 30 to March 1. The actual cull took place in February.
Looking to the future
Before development, Woodside consisted of roughly 3,100 undeveloped acres which has since been reduced to 967 acres, according to the Woodside Plantation website.
Woodside now consists of 2,100 homes and around 500 building lots – some owned by individuals and some owned by the developer of the community.
With less habitat, deer and other wildlife will search for food in a resident's yard, sometimes causing property damage.
Reducing the number of deer will ensure the health of deer herds and that there will be enough land for them to feed on, Call said.
"(The board) is not trying to eliminate the deer," Call said. "We took a big step this past year, and (the cull) has managed itself so that the remaining deer have enough food … and are less interested in coming onto people's properties."
Call said that he and the board will try to discuss the subject within a month, "but will not rush it."
Should the board consider another cull, a ballot would be sent to residents along with the annual board election survey in September, this time with more definite information than what was on the May 2018 ballots, Call said.
"We didn't necessarily give all the information that we probably should have," Call said. "We weren't clear that this was an ongoing program when it started … at the time we didn't know a few things, like (what) the precise amount per deer would be."