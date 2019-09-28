Red-cockaded woodpeckers are making a comeback in Hitchcock Woods.
Close to 40 of the birds that had once vanished from the local preserve are now permanent residents, according to Bennett Tucker, woods superintendent.
The birds are a part of the story of change in Hitchcock Woods, the largest privately held urban forest in the U.S. at more than 2,000 acres. Just four years ago there were no red-cockaded woodpeckers in the forest, historically a longleaf pine habitat, Tucker said.
Because of fire suppression plans in the woods for several decades, Tucker said, the environment changed to one with lots of scrub oak and other under-story plants dominating the original longleaf pine ecology. The red-cockaded woodpecker was unable to adapt to the new environment.
Tucker made the presentation on Hitchcock Woods at the Sept. 18 meeting of the Senior Men’s Club of Aiken.
Active measures are now being taken to restore Hitchcock Woods to its historical past of longleaf pines that once occupied 60 millions acres from Virginia to east Texas. Today, Tucker said, the longleaf pine habitat survives in only 4.6 million acres in that area.
The Hitchcock Woods Foundation, overseers of the woods and its 70 miles of trails for horseback riders and hikers, is working on clearing the underbrush and accumulation of years of pine straw and leaves in its efforts to restore the longleaf pine forest. Actions such as controlled burns, Tucker said, work toward that end.
“Fire was a very natural part of the ecosystem,” Tucker said of the longleaf pine system. “Fire has always been a huge force on our landscape.”
When fire suppression was thought to be the way to protect the woods, the plant makeup began to change from the longleaf pine system.
With a return to the woods’ natural state, efforts began to return the red-cockaded woodpecker, a bird that is federally protected. Birds from the Francis Marion Forest were captured and brought to Aiken. They were placed in areas that had been identified as likely spots for the woodpecker to establish homes, Tucker said.
Three years ago 10 birds were relocated to the Aiken woodlands and seven of those made it through the first season. Another 10 were taken to Hitchcock Woods a year later, Tucker said, and seven of those made the local area home. Some of the groups have already begun raising families with the current population now around 40.
