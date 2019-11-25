For the first time, a majority of Aiken City Council members are women.
The milestone was formally reached Monday when Gail Diggs, an incumbent Democrat, and Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, were sworn in as representatives for the city's first and third districts, respectively.
There are now four women on the seven-member governing board: Diggs, who was first elected in 2011, and Brohl join City Council members Lessie Price and Andrea Gregory. Price was first elected decades ago; Gregory joined City Council in 2017.
Diggs on Monday night said she was excited by the change in dynamic.
"It's almost like women empowerment," she said following City Council's work session. "Things will be different, because I think we have a softer side when it comes to serving. But we will still be a force to reckon with."
"We women tend to cross our t's and dot our i's," Brohl said with a smile.
Other women elected to City Council in the past include Jane Vaughters; Beverly Clyburn, a longtime educator and wife of state Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken; and Karen Papouchado, who eyed the District 3 seat this year but ultimately dropped out of the race.
Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, was also sworn in Monday. He joins the male minority featuring City Council members Ed Woltz and Ed Girardeau.
The returning mayor said he's excited to serve alongside a batch of "incredible women."
"I think the city is in good hands," he said.
The change on City Council comes at a time when more women are running for office, and winning, and the presidential field is notably diverse.
"I think you're going to see more women just getting out there," Diggs said, later mentioning "The Squad," a group of young congresswomen (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib) elected in 2018.
Diggs, Brohl and Osbon won their seats in the Nov. 5 general election. Osbon ran unopposed. Diggs beat one Republican challenger. Brohl beat two Republicans and one Democrat.
Brohl, a former Aiken Planning Commission member, takes the place of fellow Republican Dick Dewar, who served on City Council for 12 years. Dewar in April announced he would not seek reelection.
A ceremony recognizing incoming and outgoing City Council members Monday began at 6:15 p.m., preceding the regular meeting. Both Dewar and Brohl spoke.
"I'm looking forward to great things for City Council," Brohl said, wrapping her remarks. Dewar was hailed on his way out.
The city's parks, human resources, finance and technology departments are led by women. The assistant city manager, Kim Abney, is a woman, as well.