With a membership that has grown to 60 people, Savannah River Site employee resource group Women@LiquidWaste is celebrating one year of professional development, networking opportunities and membership growth.
Since September 2018, Savannah River Remediation’s W@LW has been helping employees enhance professional knowledge and experiences to strengthen leadership skills.
Membership in W@LW is open to employees of SRR, the liquid waste contractor at SRS. The group provides information, resources and networking opportunities for women who aspire to be in leadership; desire to strengthen leadership abilities; and express interest in discussing workplace challenges for women.
“The vision of Women@LiquidWaste is to leverage the knowledge, expertise and diverse perspectives to further encourage women into leadership or positions of influence to align with SRR’s goals of diversity and inclusion,” said Stephanie Franklin, SRR’s equal employment opportunity and employee concerns program compliance manager, and a founding member of the group.
W@LW reinforces diverse perspectives in the workforce and makes SRR a stronger employer, Franklin added.
The group's events in the last year have included discussions on effective interviewing techniques, speed mentoring with executive staff members and resume workshops.
