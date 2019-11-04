A Williston woman reportedly crashed through a historic brick wall on Whiskey Road in Aiken early Saturday morning.
Latisha Ann Royal, 37, of Williston was identified as the driver of the vehicle and was issued a UTT for driving under the influence and for not having South Carolina driver's license, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Lt. Jake Mahoney said this is the third time in two years that the wall in the "Rond Point" sign area has been struck.
Police responded at 2:05 a.m. to the area of Whiskey and Coker Spring roads in reference to a collision with a vehicle on fire, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police spoke to Royal, and the passenger of the vehicle on the scene, according to the report.
Both told police Royal was driving when a vehicle passed them on the left at the curve which made her panic and swerve into the wall, according to the report.
Police documented that both vehicle occupants had slurred speech, according to the report.
Police attempted to gather additional information about what happened, but both the driver and the passenger were uncooperative, according to the report.
Both the driver and passenger gave conflicting stories of where they were going, according to the report.
The driver had a South Carolina ID but not a driver's license, according to the report.