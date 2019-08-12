A North Augusta woman was charged Sunday after allegedly driving under the influence with a 9-week-old infant in her car.
Christina Mims, 34, of North Augusta was charged with driving under the influence, .16 or higher, and child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offense, according to jail records.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute located off Courtney Drive, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
Upon arrival, Mims' husband informed authorities that she drove off the premisses after recently drinking, the report states.
Mims' vehicle was located by authorities when it turned into the parking lot of a Circle K off West Martintown Road.
Officers observed a 9-week-old infant was in a car seat in the rear passenger side of the car, according to the report.
Mims told authorities she had "a few beers" earlier, the report states.
After failing a variety of sobriety tests, Mims was placed under arrest and was later transported to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held as of Monday.