An Augusta woman is being charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl who died following a vehicle crash in Augusta on Monday morning.
Aubrey Newsome, 27, is facing nine charges in connection to the crash, including homicide by vehicle.
The victim, Charnia Eccleston, of North Augusta, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning due to injuries sustained in the crash, Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. said.
According to a Wednesday press release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Newsome was traveling west on Central Avenue and Whitney Street in Augusta at the time of the incident on Nov. 25. Newsome allegedly failed to yield when making a left-hand turn and the front of her vehicle struck another vehicle being driven by Charlise Mack, of North Augusta.
The impact reportedly knocked Mack's vehicle into a spin and caused the removal of the driver's side door, and Charina Eccleston, who was sitting in the back seat on the driver's side, was ejected from Mack's vehicle.
According to the press release, Newsome fled the scene of the accident before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash at Kissingbower Road and White Road in Augusta.
Newsome was taken into custody after the second crash and was booked to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta.
Newsome's other charges include DUI for alcohol, fleeing the scene of an accident, and failure to yield while turning left.
Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.