A Powerball ticket sold in Aiken will mean a big payday for one winner.

A ticket worth $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing was sold at the Kangaroo Express on York Street, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning numbers are 27-47-61-62-69 with a Powerball of 4.

“Check your tickets. More than to 7,900 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000,” according to the release.

Players have 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim prizes, according to the press release.

More information on claiming a prize can be found at sceducationlottery.com.

The release states the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $97 million.

