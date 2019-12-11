A Windsor woman was charged Tuesday after her child tested positive for amphetamines.
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23, of Windsor was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
A Department of Social Services case worker reported the agency received allegations that when the suspect gave birth to the child, both she and the child had tested positive for amphetamines, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Hobbs was taken to the Aiken County detention center where she was being held Wednesday morning.
She was issued a $5,000 bond, according to the detention center.