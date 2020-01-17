A Windsor man is facing multiple charges following a verbal altercation that turned violent Wednesday.
Robert Olin Smith, 23, of Windsor, is charged with altering or tampering bypassing utility meters, two counts of first offense theft of electric currents, second degree domestic violence and attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to Middleton Drive in Windsor in reference to a domestic assault, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies the victim and the suspect got into a verbal altercation while the victim was attempting to retrieve items that belonged to the victim, the report states.
The argument turned physical when the suspect grabbed a crowbar and began hitting property that belonged to the victim and threatened the victim's life, according to the report.
The victim told deputies the suspect continued to yell, "I'm going to end your life."
The victim attempted to leave, but the suspect allegedly grabbed and threw the victim to the ground, according to the report.
When the victim got up, the suspect allegedly ran at the victim with what appeared to be a machete and struck the victim with it, the report states.
Responding deputies did observe a deep laceration to the lower right bicep area of the victim's arm, according to the report.
Deputies attempted to speak with the suspect at his home the day of the incident but were unable to make contact.
Smith was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was currently being held as of Friday morning.