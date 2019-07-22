A Windsor man was charged Sunday after Aiken Public Safety officers witnessed his car swerving and frequently accelerating and decelerating on East Pine Log Road.
Daniel Klingel II, 34, of Windsor, was charged with DUI and one count of child endangerment.
An Aiken Public Safety officer pulled over Klingel at Silver Bluff and Hamilton Drive. In the car with Klingel was a female passenger and her 4-year-old daughter.
According to the incident report, Klingel said he was heading home from the pool and had not taken any drugs or consumed any alcohol recently.
Klingel was placed into custody after exhibiting characteristics of being under the influence during sobriety tests. Klingel did provide a breath sample with a reading of 0.00 recorded.
Klingel was transported to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held.