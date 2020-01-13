A Windsor man is facing charges following a shooting at an Augusta nightclub Saturday night that killed a Wagener man.
Danell Antonio Sanders, 30, of Windsor is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to Club Viral at 127 Laney Walker Blvd. in Augusta in reference to a shooting at approximately 2 a.m., according to arrest warrants.
The suspect and an unknown person were engaged in a shootout in the club's parking lot, according to arrest warrants.
When the shots ceased, Traquan Salley, 20, of Wagener was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to arrest warrants.
The victim was pronounced dead at 2:19 a.m. at the Augusta University Hospital emergency room, according to a report from Kenneth Boose, the chief deputy coroner for the Richmond County Coroner's Office.
Sanders was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta where he is being held.