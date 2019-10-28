A Windsor man was charged Oct. 26 following a shooting incident on State Park Road.
Bryce Chriswell, 21, of Windsor was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to State Park Road on Oct. 25 in reference to a shooting incident at approximately 8:45 p.m., according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim told deputies he was on his way home when the suspect drove into his vehicle.
The victim approached the suspect's vehicle when the suspect produced a firearm and began shooting at the victim several times through the vehicle, according to the report.
Responding deputies found one .380 shell casing on the driveway, according to the report.
Deputies also recovered a firearm from the suspect along with several other shell casings, the report states.
Chriswell was taken to the Aiken County detention center.