Grace Vance leads Coco Puff, a mini horse, on a ride in Windsor. Coco Puff was killed in an alleged animal attack recently, leading some residents in the area to call for a change in Aiken County ordinances. 

The trial in a case involving an animal attack that occurred in Windsor last year that was supposed to take place this week has been postponed.

A court hearing in relation to the case will take place this week.

Aiken County has levied six charges against Windsor resident Jesus Negrete following an animal attack that left a mini horse belonging to Grace Vance, a Windsor property owner, dead in October 2019.

Dogs that were owned by Negrete at the time of the attack have been accused by Vance and county officials of killing the mini horse.

Negrete is being charged with two violations of dangerous animals and four violations of animals creating a nuisance under the Aiken County Code of Ordinances, according to Aiken County public court records.

The hearing will take place at Aiken County Central Traffic Court at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

No reschedule date for the case trial has been announced.

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

