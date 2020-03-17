The races to represent South Carolina's 2nd Congressional District in Washington, D.C., state House District 83 in Columbia and to be Aiken County's next sheriff became competitive this week.
Adair Ford Boroughs, a Williston native, is officially in the running for the 2nd Congressional District, comprising all of Aiken, Barnwell and Lexington counties as well as parts of Richland and Orangeburg counties.
Boroughs filed her paperwork Tuesday afternoon.
The 2nd Congressional District is – and has been for years – represented by Joe Wilson, a Republican.
"I know we can do better, I know we deserve better," Boroughs, a Democrat, said at a campaign kickoff event last year. "And that's why I'm running for Congress."
Separately, Evelyn T. Robinson, a North Augusta Democrat, has filed for S.C. House District 83.
The district, butting up against the Savannah River, is currently represented by state Rep. Bill Hixon, a Republican. Hixon filed for reelection Monday.
Robinson said she wants to be a "voice for the people in my area."
Also on Tuesday, Jarrod Goldman filed as a candidate for Aiken County sheriff.
Goldman, the Salley police chief, faces longtime incumbent Michael Hunt, who filed for reelection Monday.
Goldman served as a U.S. Marine and returned to South Carolina after being honorably discharged after a non-combat related injury.
Goldman's campaign has publicly – and sometimes aggressively – criticized the Hunt administration.
Both Hunt and Goldman filed as Republicans.
The filing period for the Nov. 3 general election opened noon Monday and closes March 30.
Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this report.