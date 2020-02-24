Because South Carolina has open primaries, Republicans will be able to cast ballots in Saturday’s Democratic presidential contest.
When asked if he thought his fellow GOP members should participate in the election, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said Monday, “I would not vote in a Democratic primary. I can only speak for myself. I would feel very uncomfortable.”
Wilson attended the Rotary Club of Aiken meeting at Newberry Hall, enjoying lunch and listening to a presentation by Aiken Department of Public Safety officers on narcotics.
Afterward, Wilson spoke to the Aiken Standard about the Democratic presidential primary and other topics.
There is no Republican primary this year in South Carolina, but Wilson believes the Democratic version is generating favorable publicity for the Palmetto State.
“I love the attention coming to South Carolina,” he said. “All the attention was on Nevada, and now it shifts to South Carolina. It really warmed my heart every time they were saying, ‘Then on to South Carolina.’”
Wilson mentioned that he recently had attended conferences in Vienna, Austria, and London, England.
“Virtually every newspaper had a big article on South Carolina, and they were all positive,” he said. “Just as we had four years ago, there is extraordinary attention on South Carolina, and I am just grateful that people will be finding out about South Carolina from this perspective. It was a surprise to me, the extraordinary victory of Donald Trump (in the Palmetto State’s 2016 Republican presidential primary). He was my wife’s choice, and I give her credit for being very perceptive.”
Wilson is an outspoken Trump supporter and believes he should remain this country’s Commander in Chief.
“What he’s done to help create job opportunities is remarkable – the lowest level of unemployment for African Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanics, and the highest level for women and youth in 60 years,” Wilson said.
“And also very important to me, when I was just overseas, was the rebuilding of our military. It’s so strong. And then him (Trump) standing up and putting American troops in Poland. I was with the Ukrainian delegation in Vienna, and they were so appreciative. They now have weapons systems to destroy Russian tanks and helicopters, which stops aggression – peace through strength.”
Wilson also discussed Trump’s visit to India this week and praised his efforts to create a strong relationship with that country.
“The president, through his actions by renaming the Pacific Command the Indo-Pacific Command, it shows respect for India,” Wilson said. “India was estranged from the United States during the Cold War, but now it’s going to become a great ally of the United States. It (India) is the world’s largest democracy, and America is the oldest democracy.”
In addition, Wilson expressed enthusiasm about the plan to develop a cutting-edge cybersecurity complex at USC Aiken. The project is known as the DreamPort Cybersecurity Collaborative.
“I’m just thrilled, with the leadership of (USC Aiken) Chancellor Sandra Jordan and (U.S. Army Maj.) Gen. Van McCarty, and then the collaboration with Fort Gordon,” Wilson said. “All, I believe, is going to be coming together. And gosh, Aiken County is going to be in the center of it. I am confident that the collaboration with the authorities in Georgia will be a very friendly collaboration – even competitive, but everybody will still be working together. We’re always available to back them up in every way, and whatever resources we can assist with, we will.”
Wilson represents South Carolina’s 2nd congressional district, which includes Aiken County. He is seeking reelection to that post in November.