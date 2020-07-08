Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
A Williston woman is dead after a fatal head-on car collision with a tree in Aiken County on Wednesday morning. 

At 10:20 a.m. the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a single-vehicle traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Old Barnwell Road in Williston, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. 

The victim, 32-year-old Sandra Anderson of Williston,  was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

Anderson was the restrained driver of a 2003 BMW traveling west on Old Barnwell Road.

As she exited a curve, Anderson lost control of her vehicle, drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, Ables reported. 

Toxicology analysis is pending as South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

