A Williston teen suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Xaivier Priester, 17, was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Friday at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Barnwell County Coroner's Office.
The incident occurred on the 800 block of Elko Street around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.
The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed.
The manner of death is being investigated as a homicide by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office and the Williston Police Department, according to the release.