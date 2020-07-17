Blue Lights, Crime Scene Tape (copy) (copy) (copy)
Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A Williston teen suffered a fatal gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Xaivier Priester, 17, was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. Friday at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Barnwell County Coroner's Office.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Elko Street around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

The coroner's office said an autopsy will be performed.

The manner of death is being investigated as a homicide by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office and the Williston Police Department, according to the release.

