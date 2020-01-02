The Williston Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for warrants and questioning in multiple criminal cases that took place Wednesday. The suspect was last seen in Aiken County.
Joshua Kneece was last seen near Montmorenci in Aiken County around 7:30 a.m., according to Williston police.
Kneece is believed to be 180 to 190 pounds and is around 6 feet, 1 inches tall, Chief Rodney Pruitt said.
Kneece is also known to have ties to Aiken, Barnwell and Williston, Pruitt said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call either Pruitt at 803-300-2241, or Barnwell County dispatch at 803-541-1078.